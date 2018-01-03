Marco Rubio and the Wall Street Journal editorial page extended their long-running feud over taxes Wednesday morning, with the Florida senator accusing the conservative columnists of preaching "corporatism."

Rubio and the WSJ have, for years, clashed over the senator's advocacy of larger child tax credits, which he succeeded in including in the Republican tax bill.

In Wednesday's edition, the paper issued a new criticism of Rubio for telling a Florida publication the tax bill "probably went too far" in lowering taxes for multinational corporations.

The editorial cited Rubio for a "lack of economic understanding," saying the corporate tax breaks will increase economic growth and wages, and asserted that Rubio's favored child tax credits won't increase economic growth.

The Florida senator responded on Twitter.

"Another attack from @WSJ ed board for believing workers,families & small biz are more important to economy than large C Corporations," Rubio tweeted. "I support free enterprise, not the 'Corporatism' preached by 2days @WSJ editorial that believes large multi-national corp are THE economy"

Rubio's advocacy of larger child tax credits has split conservatives since he made bigger credits a feature of his presidential campaign tax plan. While some conservative think tanks and tax experts favor the idea, it has engendered opposition from Republican supply-siders.

As the tax bill entered the final legislative stages, Rubio held out his support for not just a $2,000 per-child credit, but also for that credit to be partially refundable against payroll taxes. Ultimately, he succeeded in getting some of his demands.