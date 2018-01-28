Sen. Marco Rubio announced late Saturday that he has fired his chief of staff, Clint Reed, amid “allegations of improper conduct.”

“Yesterday afternoon, I was made aware, for the first time, of allegations of improper conduct by my Chief of Staff while under the employment of my office," Rubio, R-Fla., said in a statement. "These allegations were reported directly to me instead of our General Counsel or the Congressional Office of Compliance. Immediately upon receiving this complaint, I along with our General Counsel, began an investigation of this matter."

He said early in the afternoon he had gathered "sufficient evidence to conclude that while employed by this office, my Chief of Staff had violated office policies regarding proper relations between a supervisor and their subordinates. I further concluded that this led to actions which in my judgement amounted to threats to withhold employment benefits."

In the evening, Rubio said he traveled from Florida to Washington, D.C., and "terminated his employment effective immediately."

"We have taken steps to ensure that those impacted by this conduct have access to any services they may require now or in the future. Pursuant to the wishes of those victimized by this conduct, we will not be disclosing any further details about the incidents which occurred, Rubio said. "We will be formally notifying the appropriate Congressional and Senate administrative offices of this matter when they return to work Monday morning."

Reed became Rubio's chief of staff in late 2016 after managing Rubio's successful re-election campaign in the Senate. Before that Reed had managed Rubio's presidential primary campaigns in Iowa and Florida.

Reed has been involved in Republican politics dating back to the mid-2000s, including working as a regional political director for the Republican National Committee.

He will be temporarily replaced by Jessica Fernandez, who is Rubio’s deputy chief of staff, according to Politico's Marc Caputo.