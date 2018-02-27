Sen. Marco Rubio’s approval rating has hit an all-time low in Florida, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday.

Rubio’s approval rating is at just 38 percent, 8 points below his last approval rating surveyed by Quinnipiac in July 2016.

Fifty-three percent of Florida voters currently disapprove of how the Florida Republican is handling his job, according to the poll.

Rubio has been under harsh criticism for his position on gun control following the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in his home state of Florida, where 17 people were killed.

Following the tragedy, Rubio appeared on a CNN town hall with those affected by the shooting, and was attacked for his refusal to change his stance on gun control and support a ban on assault weapons. Rubio also refused to say whether he would continue to accept campaign donations from the National Rifle Association.

The Quinnipiac poll also showed President Trump’s approval rating to be at 42 percent, while 54 percent of Florida voters disapprove of the president’s job in office.

While Rubio and Trump’s approval ratings were low, the Republican governor and candidate for the U.S. Senate, Rick Scott’s ratings were improving — he has a 49 percent approval rating, his highest rating ever, according to Quinnipiac.

Scott has taken a different approach than Rubio on gun control, breaking with the NRA by calling on lawmakers to raise the minimum age to buy a gun from 18 to 21.

Scott’s challenger, incumbent Democrat Sen. Bill Nelson, who appeared on the CNN town hall with Rubio, also received a favorable approval rating of 48-34 percent.

The poll was conducted from Feb. 23-26 and surveyed 1,156 voters in Florida with a 3.6 percent margin of error.