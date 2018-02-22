Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday endured more than an hourlong gun control debate in Florida in which he won some applause, but was mostly booed and rejected by the crowd, and then later mocked by some in the media on Twitter for being out-debated by teenagers.

CNN's televised town hall meeting on guns was held a week after a 19-year-old walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and killed 17 people with an AR-15 style weapon.

In the first panel, Rubio, Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., and Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., faced students and teachers who survived the shooting, as well as parents of children who didn't.

Rubio was hit right away by Fred Guttenberg, the father of a Jaime Guttenberg, who died in the shooting.

"Your comments this week and those of our president have been pathetically weak," Guttenberg said as the crowd cheered. The grieving father demanded he answer whether guns were the main factor in the incident and whether he would work to "do something about guns."

But the crowd turned on him when he said tougher gun controls wouldn't have stopped the shooting. Guttenberg would have none of it.

"My daughter, running down the hallway at Marjory Stoneman Douglas was shot in the back," he said.

"Yes, sir," Rubio said.

"With an assault weapon, the weapon of choice," Guttenberg said.

"Yes, sir."

"It is too easy to get, it is a weapon of war. The fact that you can't stand with everybody in this building and say that, I'm sorry," Guttenberg said to a standing ovation.

The crowd had to be asked to stop booing before Rubio answered. As Rubio explained that it's too easy for people to get around gun control laws, the crowd grew restless again, and when he suggested blocking gun sales to mentally disturbed people, he lost the crowd.

Rubio lost points again just moments later, when he was confronted by a student who survived the shooting about whether he would keep taking donations from the NRA. Rubio has reportedly received more than $1 million from the group over his career.

The student asked Rubio three times, and each time, Rubio declined to answer. He instead argued, as some in the crowd tried to shout him down, that he doesn't bend his agenda just because he gets money from certain groups.

Cameron Kasky, who survived the school shooting: “Sen. Rubio, can you tell me right now that you will not accept a single donation from the NRA?”Rubio: “People buy into my agenda, and I do support the Second Amendment” #StudentsStandUp https://t.co/ucmVB74g1C— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 22, 2018

"The influence of these groups comes not from money," Rubio said. "The influence comes from the millions of people that agree with the agenda, the millions of Americans who support the NRA and who support gun rights."

Rubio won some moments too. He was praised by Nelson for appearing at all.

"I told him before we came out here tonight that he had guts coming here," Nelson said.

Rubio also won applause for saying he's open to working with Deutch on a gun bill, for saying people should be 21 and not 18 before they're allowed to buy a rifle, and for saying he might be able to agree to limits on the number of rounds legal gun magazines can hold.

But some of those answers drew criticism from the media that Rubio appeared to be flip-flopping. One CBS reporter said the sudden shift in his position raises the question of whether he will actually work toward those goals.

Tonight Rubio says he supports background checks, increasing age to buy rifles from 18-21 and now looking into magazine capacity. Quite a shift in positions. Will he follow thru is the big q...— Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) February 22, 2018

Jennifer Rubin, a conservative blogger at the Washington Post, discounted Rubio's remarks by saying he is "infamous" for changing his positions.

I do give Rubio credit for showing up and saying he will look at high capacity magazines, also denouncing teachers with guns. BUT he is infamous for crumbling when the chips are down so let's see what he DOES— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 22, 2018

More fundamentally, some in the media noted how easily a teenager was able to dismantle Rubio in front of a live audience.

Watching a teenager fundamentally challenge Rubio’s talking points feels like watching a generation call B.S. on a whole form of politics. For years, Rubio’s weakness has always been inauthenticity, but no journalist (including this one) has evoked it as vividly.— Evan Osnos (@eosnos) February 22, 2018