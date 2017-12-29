A new poll predicts billionaire businessman Mark Cuban would beat President Trump in a 2020 contest in Texas if he were to run as a Democrat.

A Thursday poll from Public Policy Polling released to Business Insider has Cuban ahead of Trump 47 percent to 44 percent in Texas where he owns the Dallas Mavericks.

Although he supported Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, Cuban has suggested that if he ran for president in 2020 it would be as a Republican.

"I would only run if I can come up with solutions for healthcare, the plight of working families, and reducing the stress levels of our country. It's possible. When I have something to offer, I will,” Cuban told Business Insider previously.

When the publication asked the billionaire about these latest numbers he responded in an email: “just proves people are bored :)."

The last time a Democrat won Texas in a presidential election was in 1976 when the state went for former President Jimmy Carter.