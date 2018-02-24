Conservative commentator Mark Levin told attendees of the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday that Democrats are trying ruin President Trump’s presidency and it’s their duty to defend him, whether they agree with him or not.

“We are the first and last line of defense for this country,” Levin said. “I don’t care if you agree with this president on everything or not. They're trying to take him out, and it's our obligation to defend this man, and defend his office, and defend the presidency.”

Levin said it’s paramount that Trump is in office because he’s appointing constitutional originalists to the federal bench.

“Not since Ronald Reagan have we had a man who is serious about putting constitutional originalists on the courts. This is crucial,” Levin argued.

Levin added that a large portion of Trump’s first year in office has been spent trying to “undo the disasters Barack Obama put in place.” He cited the Iran nuclear deal, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, and sanctuary cities as examples.