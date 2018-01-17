House Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., warned that the GOP leadership does not have enough support to pass a bill to fund the government.

“There is currently not enough support for the latest leadership initiative,” Meadows told The Hill in a report published Tuesday evening. “We continue to work with them to find a way to reach consensus on a path forward.”

The conservative caucus, comprised of about 30 members, met after Republican leaders suggested a new plan to pass a temporary spending bill that would provide funding for the government until Feb. 16, along with a six-year extension to fund the Children’s Health Insurance Program. Additionally, the measure would postpone a tax on health insurers for a year and the Obamacare’s medical device and Cadillac taxes for two years.

The legislation does not currently have immigration reform language or any provisions to protect those covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Members of the Freedom Caucus are not united on the stopgap spending measure and Meadows said they probably had enough votes to kill the spending proposal without support from Democrats.

The House is expected to vote as early as Thursday on the temporary spending proposal.