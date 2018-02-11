The chairman of the House Freedom Caucus says a spending deal passed last week by Congress shows "the swamp is obviously deeper" now, despite President Trump's campaign promise to "drain the swamp."

“I was expecting him to continue to push back on draining the swamp,” Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said of Trump on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Meadows said Trump “was given a binary choice: either you support the military and support this particular budget, or you don’t. And I can tell you that was not the choice a lot of us on Capitol Hill felt was before us.”

Instead, Meadows said, members of his fiscally conservative caucus felt the true choice “was either supporting the military or continuing what I would say [are] the traditions of the Senate.”

“At some point we’re going to have to say, [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell, enough is enough, 51 votes on anything that is of national security interest.”

Meadows said the spending deal, in which Republicans agreed to more domestic spending in exchange for a massive bump in military funds, shows influence-peddling in Washington has grown worse, not better.

“Well, the swamp is obviously deeper,” he said. “When you look at $300 billion over a 10-year period it makes even a drunken sailor blush. And the problem with that is the drunken sailor actually spent his own money. We have the government spending yours.”