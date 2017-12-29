Rep. Marsha Blackburn said it would "probably be very helpful" if President Trump campaigned with her in 2018.

The Tennessee Republican is vying for one of the state's U.S. Senate seats, which is being vacated by Sen. Bob Corker, a Republican who has been a vocal critic of Trump.

When first asked about the president joining her on the campaign trail during an interview on CNN on Wednesday, Blackburn mentioned that Trump is "very popular in Tennessee."

She also said "people are so encouraged by the work that he has done in passing tax reform" — referring to the Republican overhaul of the tax code passed by Congress and signed by Trump.

Pressed again on whether she thinks Trump campaigning with her would be helpful or hurtful, Blackburn replied: "It probably would. It would probably be very helpful if he were to come."

While Blackburn is seen as a Republican frontrunner in the race, polling has indicated a potentially close race.

An October poll commissioned by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee found that Gov. Phil Bredesen, a Democrat also seeking Corker's seat, leading her by 5 percent among likely voters. However, a separate poll conducted in December by the Committee to Defend the President, a pro-Trump super-PAC, showed Blackburn beating Bredesen by 9 percent among likely voters.