Marsha Blackburn’s Senate campaign slammed anyone suggesting the Tennessee congresswoman can’t win the November general election as a "sexist pig."

The comments, from campaign spokeswoman Andrea Bozek, follow reports that Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., is fielding requests to reconsider his decision not to run for re-election. Some Tennessee Republicans are worried Blackburn won’t be able to win a general election against former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen, who is expected to secure the Democratic nomination.

“Anyone who thinks Marsha Blackburn can’t win a general election is just a plain sexist pig,” Andrea Bozek, a spokeswoman for Blackburn’s Senate campaign, told the Washington Post. “She’s the best fundraiser in the country and is beating Phil Bredesen in several polls. We aren’t worried about these ego-driven, tired old men. Marsha has spent her whole life fighting people who told her she wasn’t good enough and she will do it again.”

Corker is reportedly “listening” to those who are encouraging him to jump back into the Senate race, though he hasn’t yet made a decision about his political future.

He has been discussing whether to run for re-election with several of his Senate colleagues, including Sens. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

But Corker reportedly wants the OK from President Trump first before reversing his decision to retire at the end of this term.

Corker hasn’t held back his criticisms of the president and has made comments questioning whether Trump is fit for office.