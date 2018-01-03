Matt Drudge, the editor and founder of the Drudge Report, zinged Steve Bannon after a new report detailed the former White House strategist’s comments calling a meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a group of Russians as “treasonous.”

“No wonder schizophrenic Steve Bannon has been walking around with a small army of bodyguards,” Drudge tweeted Wednesday.

Bannon spoke out against the meeting between Trump’s son, son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya in a soon-to-be-released book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” which was obtained by the Guardian.

“The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor – with no lawyers. They didn’t have any lawyers,” Bannon told author Michael Wolff. “Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad shit, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately.”

Drudge also chided Bannon after Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore’s stunning loss to Democrat Doug Jones last month. Bannon campaigned with Moore leading up to the special election.