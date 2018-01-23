Matt Drudge, editor and founder of the influential Drudge Report, hit author Michael Wolff for, Drudge said, his "fabricated bullshit" about President Trump.

Drudge said in a tweet on Monday he recently had dinner with Trump and that his encounter was in contrast to the mentally diminished, aloof depiction of Trump that Wolff describes in his book Fire and Fury.

"Time to call out Michael Wolff and his fabricated bullshit!" Drudge said in the tweet, which included a link to an article quoting Wolff claiming that Trump doesn't want to be president. "I had dinner with the president a few weeks ago and he was in fine form. He was optimistic, engaged, on top of the world, loving the job. And already talking about his 2020 re-election run!!"

Drudge's website is largely sympathetic to Trump and the White House in terms of the stories it highlights on its homepage.

Wolff has made other startling claims about Trump while promoting his book. He suggested in one recent interview that Trump is likely having an extramarital affair in the White House.