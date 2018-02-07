Defense Secretary Jim Mattis defended President Trump on Wednesday after he came under fire for asking the Pentagon to plan a military parade in Washington, claiming the president's ask demonstrates his "affection and respect" for America's troops.

"I think we're all aware in this country of the president's affection and respect for the military," Mattis told reporters during a rare public briefing. "We've been putting together some options [and] we'll send them up to the White House for a decision."

Mattis later added Trump's desire to flaunt America's military might proves his "respect and fondness" for veterans and the men and woman currently serving overseas.

The Washington Post first reported Trump's request for a military parade on Tuesday, citing unnamed U.S. officials who claimed the president's "marching orders were, 'I want a parade like the one in France.'" Trump visited French President Emmanuel Macron during Bastille Day last year, and has repeatedly praised the annual military parade he witnessed since returning home.

Some Democrats accused the president of wasting taxpayer dollars, following the Post's report, citing his previous comments about the need for greater defense spending and improved equipment for the military.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., called the proposal "a fantastic waste of money to amuse the president," and urged Trump to funnel the funds that would be spent on a parade into efforts to "fix military housing, hire more [Veterans Affairs] doctors... or give more flight training time."

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders joined Mattis in pushing back on such criticism, telling reporters on Wednesday that it's "way too far out to start weighing in on whether or not we think certain things are appropriate." Sanders said the president's proposal has yet to go beyond "a brainstorming session."