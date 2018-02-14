Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., accused President Trump of knowing about former White House staff secretary Rob Porter's alleged history of domestic violence, despite not having any evidence to support her claim.

"He does not have a record of having supported women any time, any place, anywhere. And no, he's not said anything about the victims because he really does not care," Waters told MSNBC when asked about the contrast between Trump's complaints about the lack of due process regarding sexual misconduct accusations and his press team saying the White House takes inappropriate behavior toward women seriously.

"Despite the fact that I think that not only did we have others who knew about his past, but I think the president knew. I am saying that I believe that," the California Democrat continued.

When pressed on whether she could buttress her allegations with proof, Waters said she only suspected that was the case.

"But listen, we are, you know, sensible human beings. The average logical person looking at what has happened in this White House could easily conclude that they all knew, including the president," she said.

"No, I don't have any documentation for that, but I think the testimony today of the FBI director should tell you something," Waters added.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Tuesday that the White House received results from a completed background check into Porter in July, but was asked to take further investigative steps.

Wray's testimony appears to contradict White House press secretary Sarah Sanders' assertion Monday that, as of last week, "the process for the background [check] was ongoing, and the White House had not received any specific papers regarding the completion of that background check."

However, she stood behind her version of events during her press briefing Tuesday.

Porter resigned last Wednesday following reports he physically and emotionally abused his two ex-wives.

Despite stepping down, he has denied all the claims made against him.