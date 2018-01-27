Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., will headline a BET News special on Tuesday following President Trump's State of the Union address.

The Democratic lawmaker and outspoken critic of Trump will appear on BET's "Angela Rye’s State of the Union,” a BET spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Friday.

The program is a new addition to BET. Angela Rye, an attorney and commentator on CNN, will host and produce the quarterly show focusing on news and issues facing black Americans, BET said in a press release.

Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass., is set to deliver the official Democratic response to the State of the Union, party officials announced this week.