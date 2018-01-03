News reports and journalists on social media criticized President Trump for his response on Twitter to a nuclear war threat from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, and held it up as evidence that Trump is unfit to lead the nation.

Trump on Tuesday night remarked on Twitter, "North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.' Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

A report in the New York Times called Trump's comment was a boast in "strikingly playground terms."

Bari Weiss, an editor for the Times' opinion section, tweeted that, "Every serious conservative I know who voted for him should have to answer for this."

Every serious conservative I know who voted for him should have to answer for this. https://t.co/YBQt1KvUzy— Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) January 3, 2018

"When is the President's physical again? #ridiculous," tweeted Washington Post liberal columnist Jonathan Capehart.

Trump's aggressive tweet came in response to public comments Kim made in a New Year's Day speech. "It’s not a mere threat but a reality that I have a nuclear button on the desk in my office,” Kim said. “All of the mainland United States is within the range of our nuclear strike.”

Still, some in the media characterized the clash as beneath the Oval Office.

"We can’t begin to normalize this," Daily Beast editor John Avlon said Wednesday on CNN. "This is dangerous, this is childish, this is unpresidential. It’s not befitting the leader of the free world."