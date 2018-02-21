Newspaper columnists and political commentators have raised the specter that President Trump is politically owned by the Kremlin or even guilty of treason following last week's indictments related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Even before news broke Friday that Mueller had brought 13 new charges against Russians for interfering in the election, former New York Times investigative reporter James Risen wrote a column for the Intercept website debating whether Trump was a “traitor.”

“One year after Trump took office,” he wrote, “it is still unclear whether the president of the United States is an agent of a foreign power. … How closely aligned is Mueller’s mandate with the legal definition of treason? That boils down to the rhetorical differences between giving ‘aid and comfort, in the United States or elsewhere’ to ‘enemies’ of the United States and ‘any links and/or coordination’ between the Russian government and Trump campaign aides related to ‘the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.’ Sounds similar to me.”

On HBO’s “Real Time” that night, after the indictments were released, liberal host Bill Maher recounted the news of the indictment by saying, “I just want to ask the Trump voters, what is left for you? He’s plainly a traitor who doesn’t defend his own country. This is not a hoax. This really happened … and [the Russians] were trying to get Trump elected.”

The indictments relate to more than a dozen Russians and three companies that stand accused of attempting to disrupt the election. The charges say that the Russians deliberately agitated voters by using social media to spread content on controversial issues, like the Black Lives Matter movement. Prosecutors also said the accused stole the identities of American citizens and posed as political activists in carrying out the plot.

The charges do not explicitly implicate the Trump campaign, though it said that some of the Russians, while posing as Americans, helped organize pro-Trump rallies. It also noted that the Russians organized anti-Trump efforts as well.

The conspiracy, according to the charges, began four years ago in 2014. Trump launched his campaign for the Republican nomination in the summer of 2015.

Over the course of the election cycle, the charges say that the Russians waged attacks on Hillary Clinton while boosting her Democratic primary opponent Bernie Sanders.

Trump sent out multiple tweets in response to the indictments.

“Funny how the Fake News Media doesn’t want to say that the Russian group was formed in 2014, long before my run for President,” he said on Saturday. “Maybe they knew I was going to run even though I didn’t know!”

On Sunday, he wrote, “If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They are laughing their asses off in Moscow. Get smart America!”

But Trump's ongoing impatience with the Russia investigation, which has also looked at whether his campaign colluded with the Kremlin, continued to lead pundits to question whether Trump is “hiding” something.

“President Trump is either totally compromised by the Russians or is a towering fool, or both, but either way he has shown himself unwilling or unable to defend America against a Russian campaign to divide and undermine our democracy,” Times columnist Thomas Friedman wrote Sunday.

His op-ed later added, “In sum, Trump is either hiding something so threatening to himself, or he’s criminally incompetent to be commander in chief. … It is so obvious what Trump is up to: Again, he is either a total sucker for Putin or, more likely, he is hiding something that he knows the Russians have on him, and he knows that the longer Mueller’s investigation goes on, the more likely he will be to find and expose it.”

Friedman also likened Trump’s refusal to acknowledge Russia’s election meddling to a hypothetical scenario in which former president George W. Bush ignored 9/11. That comparison was also made in a column by Washington Post writer Max Boot.

“That’s roughly where we stand after the second-worst foreign attack on America in the past two decades,” said Boot on Sunday. “The Russian subversion of the 2016 election did not, to be sure, kill nearly 3,000 people. But its longer-term impact may be even more corrosive by undermining faith in our democracy. … The most benign explanation is that [Trump] is putting his vanity — he can’t have anything taint his glorious victory — above his obligation to ‘protect and defend the Constitution.’ The more sinister hypothesis is that he has something to hide and, having benefited from Russia’s assistance once, hopes for more aid in 2018 and 2020.”

The same day, Post opinion page editor Ruth Marcus asked of Trump, “Is it his fragile ego that cannot tolerate the implicit challenge to his legitimacy? Is it something more sinister?”