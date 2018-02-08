Meghan McCain says she would have asked porn star Stormy Daniels to apologize to first lady Melania Trump if she hadn’t canceled her appearance on “The View.”

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was set to appear on the talk show last month in light of a report that President Trump’s personal lawyer paid her $130,000 ahead of the 2016 election as part of a nondisclosure agreement about her alleged affair with the president shortly after he married Melania in 2005.

“I was going to ask her to apologize to our first lady,” McCain told Politico's "Women Rule" podcast.

McCain, a co-host on ABC's "The View," said Melania Trump deserves an apology because Daniels’ lawyer said the affair never happened.

“If an affair happened when Melania Trump was 6 months pregnant, obviously the American public has a right to know, but this dance of coyly being, ‘I could have. I didn’t,’ I don’t have time for that,” McCain said. “If you have something to say, come out and say it. You’re a big girl.”

McCain warned of the consequences that such accusations could bring.

“There are real-life ramifications for what it possibly could have done to our first lady and president’s marriage, to their family, to their children. I can’t imagine being Melania or Ivanka Trump, hearing that kind of story.”

The White House has denied Trump had an affair with Daniels.