Meghan McCain, daughter of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and co-host of "The View," said “nothing is off limits” for those serving in pubic office after first daughter Ivanka Trump derided being asked about accusations of sexual misconduct against President Trump as “inappropriate.”

“That’s not how it works,” McCain said on "The View" Tuesday. “When you’re in, you’re in, and nothing is off limits, that’s how it works.”

McCain has worked as a political surrogate for her father at times and noted that Ivanka Trump’s role as a senior adviser in the White House means that certain questions that otherwise might be too sensitive are fair game.

“It’s a very strict line, and again, there are children of politicians who are very private. My little sister doesn’t do interviews, was never an official surrogate,” McCain said. “They’re two different hats, and it’s particularly cumbersome for the Trump administration because she is working in the White House and has an office in the West Wing.”

“If you want to be president of the United States — and your family is on board — nothing can be off limits,” she added later.

"THAT'S NOT HOW IT WORKS": @MeghanMcCain talks being a political surrogate for her father after Ivanka Trump called an interview question about Pres. Trump "inappropriate": "If you want to be President of the United States—and your family is on board—nothing can be off limits."

Ivanka Trump was asked in an interview with the “Today” show that aired Monday if she believes those who have accused President Trump of sexual misconduct. In response, she said the question was “inappropriate.”

“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated there’s no truth to it,” Ivanka Trump said. “I don’t think that’s a question you would ask many other daughters.”

She went on to say that she believes her father, who has refuted the allegations.

Trump has been accused by more than a dozen women of sexual misconduct prior to being elected to office.