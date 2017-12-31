“The View” co-host Meghan McCain said “2017 kicked my ass” while reflecting on her roller coaster of a year in a series of tweets.

In pair of tweets on Saturday, McCain, daughter of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., wrote that her path this year " took a sharp turn" and led to "intense life lessons."

“Here's to savoring every little blessing and moment in 2018. Thank you all for your patience & support on social media - it has meant a lot to me," she said.

Over the past year, McCain left her job at Fox News to join ABC’s “The View,” married conservative commentator Ben Domenech, and found out her father, Sen. McCain, was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Alluding to her father’s battle with cancer, she penned a follow-up tweet: “Also, I want to end the year by giving a special thank you to all the nurses, doctors and cancer researchers. You are selfless heroes and I don't know how I could every fully express my gratitude to you who dedicate your life to helping others and making the world a better place.”

McCain has been outspoken about her personal life in the past, recently sharing a heartfelt moment with former Vice President Joe Biden on “The View” speaking about her dad’s illness.