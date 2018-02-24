Meghan McCain tore into American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp for saying her father, Sen. John McCain, deserved to be booed for his vote sinking an Obamacare repeal bill last year.

Attendees of the Conservative Political Action Conference, which hosted by Schlapp's group, booed the Republican senator Friday as President Trump slammed him for voting against the repeal.

When a Twitter used asked Schlapp to condemn the booing, Schlapp said “that’s worth a boo.”

McCain’s daughter jumped to her father’s defense.

“Given what my family is going through right now and what my father has given to this country I would expect better from both you and the crowd, Matt. But please, continue making excuses for the inexcusable,” Meghan McCain tweeted Saturday.

Earlier this month, Meghan McCain said she was “deeply hurt” after a report last year said Trump had been “physically mocking” McCain by imitating the “thumbs down” gesture he made on the Senate floor before voting against the GOP’s Obamacare repeal and replace plan.

McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017 and cannot lift his arms above his shoulders because of injuries he sustained as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

Meghan McCain said Trump called her after she said his actions were “abhorrent.”

“He actually reached out to me,” she told Politico’s “Women Rule” podcast. “We had a very nice conversation. I feel comfortable going forward, if he would say or do anything in the realm of talking about my father’s war injuries or, you know, something in that nature, I don’t believe he would go there again. I don’t think at this point in his administration it would be beneficial to him in any way. It’s very very difficult. I don’t understand it. I don’t understand the contention.”

Meghan McCain said Friday she and her mother, Cindy, would be addressing Trump’s latest attack on her father on Wednesday during “The View.”