Meghan McCain demanded an apology on Tuesday from President Trump for saying he preferred veterans "who weren't captured,” in reference to her father Sen. John McCain, adding Trump's refusal to do was "dumb politics."

"I wish he would apologize. It's that simple. I would implore him to apologize for it," McCain told ABC News.

"I think it's dumb politics. And I think that maybe his ego is in the way or whatever," she continued.

Meghan McCain wants Pres. Trump to apologize for his comments about POWs: “I wish he would apologize," she tells @Nightline. "It’s that simple.” https://t.co/KB2BTxd9oe pic.twitter.com/9odKmPk36n— ABC News (@ABC) March 7, 2018

McCain, who now appears as a panelist on ABC daytime talk show "The View," said polling conducted during the 2016 election indicates even Trump's most ardent supporters don't agree with his bellicose approach to some veterans

"I know that my father and the attack on the Gold Star family are two of those moments. And I think no matter who you are, you don't like attacking veterans," she said, referring to Khizr and Ghazala Khan, who spoke out against Trump at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

Trump and Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., were vocal critics of one another during the 2016 presidential contest and have remained so since Trump's inauguration.

McCain, who served in the Navy during the Vietnam War, was mocked by Trump in 2015 because he was a prisoner of war for five years.

"I like people who weren't captured," Trump said at the time.

John McCain is currently battling a very aggressive form of brain cancer.