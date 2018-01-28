First lady Melania Trump’s spokeswoman attacked the media Friday for “salacious” and “flat-out false” reporting implying there’s trouble in the first couple’s marriage.

“The laundry list of salacious & flat-out false reporting about Mrs. Trump by tabloid publications & TV shows has seeped into ‘main stream media’ reporting,” Stephanie Grisham tweeted.

She continued: “She is focused on her family & role as FLOTUS - not the unrealistic scenarios being peddled daily by the fake news.”

Melania Trump’s social media post marking the anniversary of her husband’s inauguration set off a flurry of speculation about her marriage after the photo she posted did not mention nor include her husband.

The Daily Mail reported earlier Friday that Melania Trump had been spending her nights at a hotel following allegations that President Trump had an affair with an adult film star early in their marriage.

Author Michael Wolff’s controversial book, Fire & Fury: Inside the Trump White House, detailed an alleged cold relationship between the duo. Melania Trump’s spokeswoman hit back at the book earlier this month, calling it a “long-form tabloid.”

The speculation about their marriage has grown after the couple did mark their 13th wedding anniversary publicly on Monday. The East Wing has not returned multiple requests for comment as to how the Trumps celebrated.

Melania Trump has made few appearances in recent weeks after the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump’s longtime lawyer Michael Cohen paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 just weeks before the election to stay quiet about the alleged affair. President Trump has denied the affair happened.

Trump had planned to travel to Davos, Switzerland, with the president this week but pulled out of the trip last minute. The East Wing cited scheduling conflicts for the change. Instead, she toured the Holocaust Memorial Museum on Thursday in Washington, D.C., in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday.

After the tour, she made an unexpected trip to Florida. Her office has not explained why the first lady traveled to Florida.