First Lady Melania Trump is beefing up her East Wing staff almost a year into her husband’s presidency.

Trump has filled the positions of director of policy, director of operations, and communications coordinator, her office announced Thursday.

Reagan Thompson was named director of policy and will focus on Trump’s policies and initiatives. Thompson has previously served as the National Security Council’s Middle East directorate and communications adviser to former Rep. Mike Pompeo, who is now director of the CIA.

Director of Operations Justin Caporale will manage day-to-day logistical operations in the East Wing, with a focus on events and planning the first lady’s travel. Caporale previously worked in the White House Office of Advance.

Annie LeHardy was hired as communications coordinator. She will assist Director of Communications Stephanie Grisham will press duties. She was a White House press assistant before accepting her new role.

“I am very excited to add these quality professionals to my already stellar team,” Trump said in a statement. “I am confident they will enhance my work on behalf of children everywhere, while helping me further expand my role as First Lady of the United States.”