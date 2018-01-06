First lady Melania Trump’s spokesperson slammed the now-released tell-all book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, calling it a “tabloid” that promoted falsehoods about the first lady.

"The book is a work of fiction. It is a long-form tabloid that peddles false statements and total fabrications about Mrs. Trump," Stephanie Grisham said in a statement to CNN on Friday.

"In short, it's irresponsible and yet another 'journalist' looking to profit off the Trump family and this administration," Grisham added.

Grisham challenged the authenticity of the book earlier this week, particularly a segment that said Melania Trump “was in tears” when her husband won the presidency and that the president was “visibly fighting with his wife, who seemed on the verge of tears” during the inauguration.

“The book is clearly going to be sold in the bargain fiction section,” Grisham said in a statement Wednesday as excerpts started to emerge. “Mrs. Trump supported her husband's decision to run for President and in fact, encouraged him to do so. She was confident he would win and was very happy when he did.”

The book also claimed the Trumps are the first couple since the Kennedys to keep separate bedrooms in the White House.

Fire and Fury, written by Michael Wolff, has sent shockwaves throughout the political world this week as excerpts were released. Content from the book led Trump to denounce former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon after it was revealed Bannon said unflattering things about Trump’s family.

The book’s integrity has been questioned by critics, who have pointed out several inconsistencies in the reporting.

Henry Holt & Co., the book’s publisher, moved the release date up by four days after excerpts emerged that prompted Trump's lawyer to submit a cease and desist letter to the publisher.