First lady Melania Trump met with a survivor of the Parkland, Fla., high school shooting at the White House on Thursday.

The visit was one of many Kyle Kashuv, a student at Stoneman Douglas High School, made during his trip this week to Washington, D.C., to discuss a path forward on preventing similar tragedies from happening in the future.

“Wonderful to meet [Kashuv] today. His message of unity is one we should all share. Thank you for visiting us at the @WhiteHouse & hope you enjoyed your surprise meeting with @potus! Wishing you much success w @TheReachOutApp,” the first lady tweeted of the visit Thursday evening.

She penned a follow-up tweet saying she was “heartened” to see children like Kashuv use their voice and get involved.

“Heartened to see children affected by tragedy using their voices to try and create change," She said. "Wonderful to meet and speak with Stoneman Douglas High School student @KyleKashuv today at the @WhiteHouse. His message of unity inspires us all! #MSDStrong.”

Kashuv also met with President Trump in the Oval Office during his trip, and visited with a range of bipartisan lawmakers on Capitol Hill, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.

Kashuv had the opportunity to present and discuss with these lawmakers the ReachOut App, which he has been promoting since surviving the shooting on Feb. 14. The app allows students to connect with their peers to discuss any emotional or mental issues they may be facing.

The shooting at his high school, which claimed 17 lives, has sparked a national conversation and debate on gun control and the recent string of school shootings.