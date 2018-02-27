First Lady Melania Trump has severed ties with an adviser after it was reported the adviser’s firm benefited financially from helping to plan President Trump’s inauguration, according to a new report.

Melania Trump’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said the office had “severed the gratuitous services contract” with one of Melania Trump’s friends, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

Winston Wolkoff has been working as a “special government employee” on various projects on a contract basis.

But the contract ended last week, the New York Times reports, after the Trumps learned a firm established by Winston Wolkoff received more than $25 million from a nonprofit group that managed the inauguration and other events last year for event-planning services.

President Trump was also irritated Winston Wolkoff used the assistance of a close friend, David Monn, when preparing for the inaugural events. Monn’s firm received $3.7 million, according to the 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee.

According to Grisham, Melania Trump “had no involvement” with the inaugural committee and “had no knowledge of how funds were spent.”

Winston Wolkoff, however, refuted that the contract was severed because of payments she received from the inaugural committee.

“I was informed by the White House counsel’s office that all gratuitous volunteer contracts were ended,” she said, according to the Times.

Additionally, she said she does not believe the news will impact her friendship with Melania Trump.

“I expect to remain a trusted source for advice and support on an informal basis,” she added.