First lady Melania Trump's favorite television show is "How to Get Away with Murder," according to a report.

Trump told the New York Times she enjoyed the legal series, produced by Shonda Rhimes on ABC, as well as music drama "Empire" on Fox, per an article published Tuesday.

"Reality TV did not come up once," Times reporter Katie Rogers said.

Similarly, President Trump revealed to the Times he liked "Citizen Kane" "as a great movie about newspapering."

But President Trump, a rabid consumer of news, acknowledged he had trouble sitting through films and usually knew within the first five minutes whether he would watch the entire movie or not, he also disclosed to the news outlet.

"He had no problem getting up and leaving," Times reporter Patrick Healy added.