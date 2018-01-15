First lady Melania Trump said Monday that equality and justice are still cornerstones of America nearly five decades after Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination.

"Today we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. & his service to this great country. I am honored to be First Lady of a nation that continually strives for equality & justice for all. #MLKDay," Trump tweeted Monday morning.

Today we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. & his service to this great country. I am honored to be First Lady of a nation that continually strives for equality & justice for all. #MLKDay— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 15, 2018

The first family is spending the majority of the holiday in Mar-a-Lago, but will return to Washington Monday evening.

President Trump had not tweeted about King prior to his wife's statement.

Trump spent the weekend trying to clear his name after Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., claimed he had referred to Haiti and African nations as "shithole countries" while speaking in a closed-door meeting last week.