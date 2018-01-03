Award-winning actress Meryl Streep took a shot at first lady Melania Trump and White House adviser Ivanka Trump for their “silence” on sexual harassment.

Hollywood and Washington have been grappling with sexual misconduct allegations in recent months, and numerous well-known men in the media, politics, and the entertainment industry have been forced to resign or were fired as accusations surface.

In an interview with the New York Times published Wednesday, Streep was asked about her own silence on the allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein.

“I don’t want to hear about the silence of me. I want to hear about the silence of Melania Trump. I want to hear from her. She has so much that’s valuable to say. And so does Ivanka. I want her to speak now,” Streep responded.

The president’s daughter told an audience in Tokyo in November that sexual harassment of women in the workplace should “never be tolerated.”

When allegations piled up against Republican Alabama Senate hopeful Roy Moore, Ivanka Trump said “there’s a special place in hell” for people who prey on children.

The president himself faced accusations of sexual harassment and assault during the presidential campaign. He has denied the allegations.