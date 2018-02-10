Models in a show at New York Fashion Week walked down the runway handcuffed to men wearing pig masks, in a nod to the #MeToo movement that has swept the nation.

The event was inspired by the #MeToo social media campaign in which women and men have shared stories about men in power sexually harassing and assaulting them.

During the show, models declared themselves survivors of sexual abuse, sharing their personal stories of rape and abuse. They first walked down the runway wearing angel wings and then reappeared with the handcuffed male models. They told their stories to the audience through a microphone.

Myriam Chalek, creative director of the fashion website American Wardrobe, came up with the idea.

“I don’t think this fashion show is going to change things overnight, but if it can be a step further then I guess I’ve done my part," Chalek said in an interview with Reuters. "A woman who has been empowered is a woman who is unstoppable."