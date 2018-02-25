Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto’s tentative plans to visit the White House were canceled after a heated phone call with President Trump over the American leader’s proposed border wall, according to a new report.

Pena Nieto was considering making his first visit to the White House to meet Trump either this month or early March, but both countries agreed to cancel the trip after Trump said he would not publicly acknowledge Mexico’s stance that it would not pay for his border wall, the Washington Post reported Saturday.

Trump and Pena Nieto had a 50-minute phone call Tuesday, in which neither would change their position on who would pay for the border wall.

One Mexican official told the Washington Post that Trump “lost his temper.” U.S. officials described Trump as being frustrated that Pena Nieto would expect him to go back on his campaign promise that Mexico would pay for the wall.

Pena Nieto faces a presidential election in July, and buckling to Trump’s demands over the border wall could endanger his party’s chances in the election.

The Mexican president also called off a January 2017 trip to Washington amid a feud with Trump over the border wall.

Trump has not yet visited Mexico during his presidency, but he did travel to Mexico City as a presidential candidate. The two presidents also met in person in July 2017 at the G-20 summit in Germany.

During his speech Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Trump told supporters that they’d be getting a border wall.

“Don’t worry, you’re getting the wall,” Trump said.