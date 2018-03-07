Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross claimed Tuesday previously reported comments he made about his players kneeling during the national anthem were “misconstrued.”

Ross attempted to distance himself from remarks published by the New York Daily News, which reported the real estate developer as saying “all of our players will be standing” when the national anthem plays.

“I have no intention of forcing our players to stand during the anthem and I regret that my comments have been misconstrued,” Ross said in a statement. “I’ve shared by opinion with all our players: I’m passionate about the cause of social justice and I feel that kneeling is an ineffective tactic that alienates more people than it enlists.”

The New York Daily News published the audio of its interview with Ross in response to his statement.

In an interview Monday, the Dolphins owner told the New York Daily News he backed players kneeling for the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice when the movement first started.

“Initially, I totally supported the players in what they were doing. It’s America and people should be able to really speak about their choices,” Ross said.

But Ross said his views on the protests changed when the conversation shifted from being about racial injustice to disrespect of the military and the American flag, a swing aided by President Trump.

“When that message changed, and everybody was interpreting it as that was the reason, then I was against the kneeling,” Ross said.

“I like Donald. I don’t support everything that he says,” he continued. “Overall, I think he was trying to make a point, and his message became what kneeling was all about. From that standpoint, that is the way the public is interpreting it. So I think that’s really incumbent upon us to adopt that. That’s how, I think, the country now is interpreting the kneeling issue.”

Ross’s retraction of his comments from Monday night reportedly came after he was subpoenaed to testify in a case brought by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick against the NFL, according to CBS Sports.

Kaepernick, who was the first player to kneel during the national anthem, filed a grievance last year accusing NFL owners of colluding against him.