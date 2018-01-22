A Democratic senator called a new ad from President Trump’s re-election campaign, which said Democrats would be complicit in any murders committed by illegal immigrants, is “appalling.”

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo, said on MSNBC Sunday night the ad, released by Donald J. Trump For President on Saturday, horrified him.

“I say that's appalling. I don't say its a Democrat or Republican. I say it as an American,” he said. “The president should be trying to bring the country together than dividing us. It's unconscionable and stupid for him to do it in the middle of these negotiations. At least he was honest to put his name on it.”

In response to the Trump campaign's new ad - @SenBennetCO calls it "appalling," "unconscionable," and "frankly stupid" pic.twitter.com/BtfdzPUPYe— Kasie DC (@KasieDC) January 22, 2018

The ad is titled “Complicit” and minces few words in attacking Senate Democrats for not voting to avoid a partial government shutdown that began Saturday morning.

“It's pure evil. President Trump is right. Build the wall. Deport criminals. Stop illegal immigration now. Democrats who stand in our way will be complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants,” the narrator states in the ad.

Senate Democrats refused to vote in favor of the bill because the continuing resolution, which would have kept the government open for four weeks, didn’t include protections for people covered under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The DACA program allows people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children to work and live in the U.S. legally.