Michael Wolff, author of the the now-released tell-all book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, said nothing he witnessed at the White House gave him “hope.”

The “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert pressed Wolff about areas where White House staff are doing well and if there was something that gave Wolff hope as he wrote the book.

“Nothing,” Wolff said in response.

TONIGHT: @StephenAtHome sits down with the author of #FireAndFury, and @MichaelWolffNYC isn't holding anything back when it comes to what he learned from his time in the White House. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/InPpuy8Rjn— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 9, 2018

Fire and Fury, which went on sale Friday, sent shockwaves throughout the political world as vivid excerpts were released last week and content from the book led Trump to denounce Steve Bannon, his former chief strategist, after it was revealed Bannon said unflattering things about Trump’s family.

In one passage, Bannon called a Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”



Trump initially fired back, saying Bannon had "nothing to do with me or my presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind."



In response, Bannon issued praise for Trump Jr. in a statement on Sunday and said his comments “were aimed at Paul Manafort” who was “a seasoned campaign professional with experience and knowledge of how the Russians operate.”



The book’s integrity has been questioned by critics, who have pointed out several inconsistencies in Wolff’s reporting.



For example, Maggie Haberman, White House correspondent for the New York Times, accused Wolff of getting "basic details wrong" about Trump's campaign and administration.



White House press secretary Sarah Sanders pushed back against some of the allegations made in the book last week and called it “trashy tabloid fiction."