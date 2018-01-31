Controversial author Michael Wolff is hitting back at Nikki Haley after the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations denied having an affair with President Trump.

In an interview with theSkimm, Wolff said Haley “seems to have embraced” the rumor that he started.

Haley, however, in an interview last week with Politico, called the claim that she was romantically involved with Trump “highly offensive” and “disgusting.”

Wolff, the author of Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, fueled the claim during an appearance on HBO’s “Real Time” earlier this month, pointing to a passage in his book about Haley.

“It is absolutely not true,” Haley responded.

When theSkimm confronted Wolff about Haley being “distraught” about the rumor, he brushed off her comments.

“Or she seems to me — I would say she seems to have embraced it,” Wolff said. “All she does is hammer on this fact. I mean, if I were being accused of something, and I am not accusing her of anything. She hasn’t tried to avoid this, let’s say.”

Wolff then claimed “some other reporter” accused her of having an affair with Trump, not him.