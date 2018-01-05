Author Michael Wolff insisted Friday that he interviewed President Trump for three hours during the campaign and while he was president in preparation for his newly released book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

"I absolutely spoke to the president. Whether he realized it was an interview or not, I don't know. But it certainly wasn't off the record," Wolff said on NBC Friday morning as his book was being released.

"I spoke to him after the inauguration, yes. And I had spoken to — I've spent three hours with the president over the course of the campaign and at the White House so my window into Donald Trump is pretty significant," he added. "I spoke to people who spoke to the president on a daily, sometimes minute by minute, basis."

“I am certainly, absolutely in every way comfortable with everything reported in this book.” - @MichaelWolffNYC on the validity of his reporting in 'Fire and Fury' b pic.twitter.com/3U3Yo8I2FZ— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 5, 2018

Wolff's new book on Trump has been called into question by the White House and reporters for errors throughout his story. However, the author maintained the tell-all book is accurate and that he has proof of his interviews with a few hundred sources.

"I work like every journalist works so I have recordings, I have notes. I am certainly absolutely in every way comfortable with everything I've reported," Wolff said. "I've written many books. I've written millions upon millions of words. I don't think there has ever been one correction."

Wolff said he stands "absolutely everything in the book, 100 percent" and does not plan to release notes or recordings and attacked Trump's calling his stories into question.

"My credibility is being questioned by a man who has less credibility than perhaps anyone who has walked on Earth at this point," he added.

He also said Trump's aides have had to increasingly remind Trump about current events because he has become increasingly forgetful.

"It used to be — I know people would point out that in the beginning, it would be every 25 or 30 minutes, he would get the same three stories repeated. Now it's the same three stories in every 10 minutes," Wolff said. "He's lost it."