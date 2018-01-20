Michael Wolff, author of the tell-all book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, suggested that President Trump is having an affair.

Comedian Bill Maher asked Wolff on HBO’s “Real Time” on Friday if there was a segment of the book that Wolff is surprised hasn’t gained more attention. In response, Wolff alluded to an anecdote he omitted from the book about Trump that had been circulated and added he did not include it in the book because he could not confirm it was true.

“I didn’t have the blue dress,” Wolff said, a reference to evidence from the Monica Lewinsky scandal during Bill Clinton’s presidency.

Maher then asked if the anecdote was related to someone Trump is sleeping with "right now."

“Yes,” Wolff said. “You just have to read between the lines.”

“Now that I’ve told you, when you hit that paragraph, you’ll say bingo,” he added.

Fire and Fury sent shockwaves throughout the political world as vivid excerpts were released earlier this month. Content from the book led Trump to denounce Steve Bannon, his former chief strategist, after it was revealed Bannon said unflattering things about Trump’s family.

The book’s integrity has been questioned by critics, who have pointed out several inconsistencies in Wolff’s reporting.

For example, Maggie Haberman, White House correspondent for the New York Times, accused Wolff of getting "basic details wrong" about Trump's campaign and administration.

Additionally, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders pushed back against some of the allegations made in the book and called it “trashy tabloid fiction."