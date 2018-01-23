President Trump does not want to be the commander in chief, controversial author Michael Wolff claimed in an interview Tuesday.

"In the end, I think that the real truth is he does not want to be the president, the president of the United States," Wolff told Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"He wants to be, instead, Donald Trump,” he continued, saying that he expects Trump’s presidency to “end in tears.”

Wolff wrote in Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House that Trump didn’t want to win the presidential election because he thought that if he lost his family would have bigger business opportunities ahead.

The book claimed members of Trump’s campaign also didn’t think he’d win and didn’t want him to win.

The White House has vehemently pushed back on Wolff’s claims, chalking the book up to nothing more than a “tabloid.”