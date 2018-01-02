Former Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minn., said Tuesday she is considering running for Al Franken's Senate seat, but is worried she will face disastrous attacks from the media and Democrats as a Christian politician.

"I've had people contact me and urge me to run for that Senate seat, and the only reason I would run is for the ability to take these principles into the United States Senate," Bachmann said in an interview with Jim Bakker Tuesday. "The question is should it be me? Should it be now?"

The former Tea Party-aligned politician said she and her husband are mulling over their options, but are concerned about the cost of running for such high political office.

"There's also a price you pay and the price is bigger than ever because the swamp is so toxic ... My husband and I aren't money people. And that's the thing. We're normal ... If you're a billionaire, you can maybe defend yourself. We're not money people. You know you can have frivolous lawsuits filed against you all the time and then what do you do?" Bachmann asked.

"It is really tough if you are going against the tide in D.C. — if you are trying to stand for biblical principles in D.C. and you stick your head up out of the hole, the blades come roaring and they come to chop you off," she added.

Bachmann, one of the final six Republican candidates in the 2012 presidential election, said she is content with her past in politics despite not winning the GOP nomination.

"I trust in a big God and so he got us over all those finish lines, but I also believed I was supposed to run for president. I didn't even run because I thought I was going to win. I ran to put the whole issue of Obamacare front and ahead before the American people. I feel like I was wildly successful [in that sense]," Bachmann said.

Franken is expected to resign Tuesday after half a dozen women accused him of sexual harassment and assault in November and December.