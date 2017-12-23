Journalist Michelle Fields snarkily predicted that former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski will deflect in response to a sexual misconduct allegation.

Pro-Trump singer Joy Villa accused Lewandowski on Friday of inappropriately slapping her on the butt at a recent party at the Trump International Hotel in Washington.

“I’m sure she’s just delusional & he didn’t touch her. Probably doesn’t even know her," Fields tweeted Friday night, alluding to her own experience with the former Trump aide.

I’m sure she’s just delusional & he didn’t touch her. Probably doesn’t even know her. https://t.co/YGXK3XJKgB— Michelle Fields (@MichelleFields) December 23, 2017

Villa tweeted a photo from the party, writing: “Here’s the photo of @CLewandowski_ seconds before he slapped my ass, I told him to stop, and then he did it again. I was shocked and embarrassed by his behavior.”

Villa said he laughed in her face when she addressed it with him that night.

Here’s the photo of @CLewandowski_ seconds before he slapped my ass, I told him to stop, and then he did it again. I was shocked and embarrassed by his behavior. https://t.co/61EYvOG4e9 pic.twitter.com/a8NgLnvCEZ— Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) December 23, 2017

Lewandowski has yet not responded to Villa's accusation publicly.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Fields accused Lewandowski of violently pulling her by the arm at a campaign rally.

Lewandowski was charged with simple battery, but denied Fields' allegation. He called Fields "totally delusional" and asserted that he "never touched" or even met her. Video released by police appeared to contradict that claim, but the charges were later dropped.