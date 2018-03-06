Michelle Obama on Tuesday met 2-year-old Parker Curry, who was photographed staring in amazement at the former first lady’s official portrait.

The photo taken at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., went viral last week.

These pictures are so moving pic.twitter.com/AGBniGNQ1K— Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) March 2, 2018

Obama tweeted video of the two dancing together on Tuesday.

“Parker, I’m so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party!) Keep on dreaming big for yourself…and maybe one day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you!” Obama wrote.

Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself...and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you! pic.twitter.com/faUVTsYWun— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 6, 2018

Curry’s mother, Jessica, told CNN that her daughter was so fascinated by the portrait that she couldn’t get her to turn around for a photo.

"In further discussion with [Parker] yesterday and today, I realized that she believes Michelle Obama is a queen, and she wants to be a queen as well,” she said.