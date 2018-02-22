Former first lady Michelle Obama said she’s in “total awe” of the courage the victims of the Parkland, Fla., high school shooting are showing in the aftermath of the tragedy as they speak out for solutions to gun violence.

“I’m in total awe of the extraordinary students in Florida,” Obama tweeted Wednesday, shortly before students took part in a CNN town hall on guns.

“Like every movement for progress in our history, gun reform will take unyielding courage and endurance. But @barackobama and I believe in you, we’re proud of you, and we’re behind you every step of the way,” the tweet continued.

Obama’s comments echoed an earlier Hillary Clinton tweet. Clinton encouraged students to keep “standing up for the truth” amid conspiracy theories that they are hired actors.

“Parkland students, you have shown so much courage in standing up for truth, for your right to attend school safely, & now against these disgusting smears. The good news is, it will only make you louder & stronger,” Clinton tweeted.

In the wake of last week’s mass shooting, students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have appeared on cable TV news and in major newspapers advocating for stricter restrictions on guns.

Seventeen people were killed in the shooting. The 19-year-old suspect, Nikolas Cruz, has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.