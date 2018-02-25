Former first lady Michelle Obama’s forthcoming memoir will hit shelves around the world Nov. 13, Penguin Random House announced Sunday.

The memoir, titled “Becoming,” will be released in print and digital formats in the U.S. and Canada, and Obama will record an audio edition. The book will simultaneously be published in two dozen languages worldwide.

Upon release of her memoir, Obama will embark on an international book tour. The book will sell for $32.50 in the U.S.

The book’s publisher said with her book, Obama “invites readers into her world, chronicling the experiences that have shaped her — from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her time spent at the world’s most famous address.”

Penguin Random House described the book as an “unusually intimate reckoning from a woman of soul and substance who has steadily defied expectations — and whose story inspires us to do the same.”

“Writing BECOMING has been a deeply personal experience. I talk about my roots and how a girl from the South Side found her voice. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can't wait to share my story,” Obama tweeted Sunday.

Writing BECOMING has been a deeply personal experience. I talk about my roots and how a girl from the South Side found her voice. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can't wait to share my story. https://t.co/d7DxEG85NK— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 25, 2018

Upon publication of “Becoming,” Penguin Random House plans to donate 1 million books on behalf of the Obama family to a Washington, D.C.,-based nonprofit “dedicated to promoting equal access to education.”

“Becoming” is Obama’s second book. Her first book, American Grown, is about the White House kitchen garden and was published in 2012.