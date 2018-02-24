Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney encouraged Americans on Saturday to take risks with their money because the federal government is no longer "out to get" them.

"We're not out to get you anymore," Mulvaney told attendees at CPAC, the largest annual gathering of conservative activists and icons.

The president's top budget aide, who has led the Trump administration's robust deregulation effort and helped shepherd historic tax cuts through Congress last December, said Americans should no longer feel as though starting a business forces people to adhere to a variety of rules.

"Go out, do what you do, do your job, start a company, take a chance. Be Americans," he said, adding that U.S. citizens now have the ability "to prove to people this capital system works."

"Be successful, and the government will no longer be in your way if you want to do that," he told the crowd.

Mulvaney was one of several senior administration officials, including President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, to deliver remarks to the gathering of conservative activists in Oxon Hill, Md., this week.