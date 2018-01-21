White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said Sunday there's a chance the shutdown could end Monday or Senate Democrats will ensure the federal government remains closed until President Trump is due to deliver his first State of the Union.

"I really do believe that at heart here there was an interest by some folks in the Democratic Party to deny the president sort of the victory lap of the anniversary of his inauguration, the chance to talk about that success of the tax bill, success with the economy and jobs," Mulvaney told "Fox News Sunday." "And I think if they get over that, there's a chance this thing gets done before 9 a.m. on Monday."

"There are other Democrats who want to see the president give the State of the Union during the shutdown," he said, ahead of the address scheduled for Jan. 30.

Mulvaney insisted Trump wanted to resolve issues with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, saying a fix could be agreed upon in three weeks.

But he slammed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for not putting solutions to disagreements over the proposed southern border wall, full border security funding, chain migration and the visa lottery system on the negotiating table.

Trump has worked harder than former President Barack Obama to avert this shutdown in comparison to when the government was closed in 2013 over the Affordable Care Act, Mulvaney added.

"They were asking us to vote to fund Obamacare, something that was very difficult for Republicans to do, and we wouldn't vote for it," he said. "Here we are today, this is a bill that Democrats support. They are opposing a bill that they don't oppose in order to make a political point."

In the meantime, Mulvaney allayed concerns over the effects that could be felt over the shutdown.

The impact won't be as "visible" or "dramatic" as it was in 2013 as the Trump administration was trying to keep as many agencies in operation and employees at work, he said.