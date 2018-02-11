White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said Sunday President Trump's budget request will be "in line" with the two-year spending agreement agreed upon by congressional leaders, but that Trump's proposal will still bend the country's deficit down.

"The budget does bend the trajectory down, it does move us back towards balance, it does get us away from trillion dollar deficits. Just because this deal was signed does not mean the future is written in stone," Mulvaney told "Fox News Sunday."

The two-year funding outline approved by top lawmakers set spending caps rather than spending floors, Mulvaney said, adding the White House budget would recommend cuts to the State Department and the Environmental Protection Agency to reflect Trump's policy priorities.

"We are assuming in our 2018 proposal that a [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals] deal is done and that the border wall is funded," Mulvaney continued. "I think it's [$25 billion], and I think we do half of that this year and half of that next year."

Mulvaney defended his record as a deficit hawk, despite projections from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget that the U.S. will experience a shortfall of $1.2 trillion by 2019.

"People think we can do what we want in Washington because the Republicans control the House, Senate and the White House," Mulvaney said. "But the truth of the matter is because of the 60-vote rule in the Senate is we need Democratic support. And Democrats would not support our increase in defense spending without that tremendous increase in social welfare programs."