Former Republican Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee was lambasted on social media Tuesday for drawing parallels between President Trump and ex-British Prime Minister Winston Churchill after seeing a biographical film about the late World War II leader.

"Churchill was hated by his own party, opposition party, and press," Huckabee wrote on Twitter following a screening of "The Darkest Hour," a new movie starring Gary Oldman that depicts Churchill's leadership on the eve of the German invasions of Belgium and the Netherlands in 1940.

"Feared by King as reckless, and despised for his bluntness. But unlike Neville Chamberlain, he didn't retreat. We had a Chamberlain for 8 yrs; in @realDonaldTrump we have a Churchill," Huckabee added, comparing former President Barack Obama to Chamberlain.

Chamberlain was the British prime minister prior to Churchill, who is best remembered for conceding part of then-Czechoslovakia to Germany in 1938 before declaring war after Adolf Hitler invaded Poland in 1939.

Huckabee's comments drew ire from political pundits online.

To make the analogy perfect, though, you'd have to imagine that Churchill was Hitler's preferred candidate for prime minister in 1940 https://t.co/C88bcmFGhU— David Frum (@davidfrum) December 26, 2017

While in the British Army (where he actively sought to serve in war zones), Churchill gave skin from his own chest to help graft an injured officer's wound.



Trump faked bone spurs. https://t.co/gpTkOV4T4h— Victoria Aveyard (@VictoriaAveyard) December 26, 2017

Lithgow could play a good Trump too I bet. https://t.co/mo1ohlWWqk— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) December 26, 2017

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed in January that Trump had personally asked if England would loan a bust of Churchill to the U.S. for display in the Oval Office once Trump was sworn in.

However, the admiration from Churchill's descendants is not mutual.

In October, Nicholas Soames, Winston Churchill's grandson, called Trump a "daft twerp" after the president tweeted about a link between "radical Islamic terror" and a rise in crime in the U.K.