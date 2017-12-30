Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said Americans are “going to lose patience” with Attorney General Jeff Sessions because of what he said is a hesitation to prosecute government officials like Lois Lerner and Peter Strzok.

“We’re all going to lose patience with the attorney general,” Huckabee told Fox News on Saturday. “I love Jeff Sessions. I think he’s a great guy. But he’s got to do the job that he’s there to do, and that’s to universally enforce the law.”

Huckabee said he believes most Americans want to see officials like Bruce Ohr, Strzok and Lisa Page, of the Justice Department and FBI, respectively, and Lerner, formerly of the IRS, prosecuted, but said Sessions may be worried about facing accusations of partisanship.

“This isn’t about partisanship,” the former governor said. “This is about justice.”

FBI officials Strzok and Page were found to have exchanged derogatory messages about President Trump during the 2016 campaign. Strzok worked on the FBI’s probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, and later on the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

Special counsel Robert Mueller later removed Strzok from the investigation into the Trump campaign.

Ohr, a senior official at the Justice Department, was demoted earlier this month for failing to disclose meetings with representatives from Fusion GPS, the firm behind the Trump dossier. Ohr’s wife also worked for Fusion GPS before the 2016 election.

“This is a dangerous place. This is the kind of thing you see in totalitarian countries, where the power of government is used to step on your political enemies,” Huckabee said of alleged actions of the government officials. “That’s a dangerous, dangerous place for a republic like the one we live in.”