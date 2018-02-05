House Homeland Security Chairman Michael McCaul on Monday said he wants the Justice Department's inspector general to investigate the FBI's Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act request to spy on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

"The inspector general is looking at this particular investigation, but I would respectfully request and recommend that the inspector general expand its investigation into this FISA warrant application to determine whether it was valid or not," McCaul said following his State of National Security speech at George Washington University Monday morning.

The Texas Republican applauded the inspector general's probes into other FBI agents' political motivations because those allegations are concerning on their own. McCaul was referring to an investigation into texts between the FBI agents who talked about keeping President Trump from winning the 2016 election. Both had been working on the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails at the time.

"When I was at the Justice Department in the public integrity section, we prided ourselves on not being partisan. Nobody knew what your political affiliation was and that was for a reason 'cause we were not supposed to bring our politics into that office because it undermines the integrity of the institution and the credibility. And that should not have happened in this case," he added.

McCaul called for the FISA application, including the affidavit attached but not the methods and sources, to be released so the public understands the full context of the basis for the application.

He had called for the release of the memo alleging the abuse of power last Friday.